Truck spills chicken parts onto Portland street

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say a truck carrying chicken parts malfunctioned, spilling gallons of the poultry bits onto a Portland, Maine, street.

The chicken parts were spilled early Tuesday. Residents dealt with a foul smell from the area. Motorists drove through the spill site before it was cleared.

Police closed off the roadway and covered the messy spill with saw dust. The area was cleaned up by 7 a.m.

Police say the parts weren’t hazardous.

