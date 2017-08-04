Truck spills laundry all over Mass Ave, causing traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - The back doors of tractor-trailer truck traveling on Mass Ave in Boston accidentally opened up Friday, spilling bins of laundry all over the road.

The spill happened right in front of the Berklee School of Music. Dozens of blue bins could be seen on the ground after they tumbled out of the truck.

Lengthy traffic delays were reported in the area.

No one was injured. The cause of the incident is not known.

