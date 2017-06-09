Truck torn to pieces after clipping Memorial Drive overpass

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A box truck was torn to pieces Friday after clipping an overpass in Cambridge.

The truck was traveling east on Memorial Drive around 5 p.m. when it struck the overpass.

Photos taken at the scene show the truck’s roof completely torn off and debris scattered across the road.

A nine-foot clearance sign is clearly posted in the area. The truck was said to be 13-feet high.

7’s Adam Bagni reports that the truck belongs to shellfish company based out of Gloucester.

The road is closed off to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Major mess on Memorial Drive East in Cambridge after a shellfish truck apparently didn't abide by the 9' clearance. @7News pic.twitter.com/l5N8vd2HWg — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) June 9, 2017

