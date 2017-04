GRANTHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – A truck that was towing a camper lost control on I-89 north in Grantham, New Hampshire near exit 13.

The truck rolled onto its side.

A portion of the highway was shut down to clear the scene.

The driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

