Trucker yanks down power lines, knocks out power to Boston neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) — A moving truck passing through Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Friday morning got tangled in power lines above the road and snapped a utility pole.

Fire officials said around 9 a.m. a trucker following his GPS tried to maneuver down Dracut Street and caused the major mess, knocking out power to the neighborhood.

Video from Sky7 showed the truck with wires wrapped around it.

Utility crews are on the scene working to clear the crash and restore power.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

It’s not clear where the truck was headed.

