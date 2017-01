FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A box truck and pick-up truck collided on the Massachusetts TurnPike around 6 a.m. in Framingham Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. eastbound on the Pike near the Route 9 exit toward Interstate 84. The scene was cleared by 6:30 a.m., though major delays are still expected.

