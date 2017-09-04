Trucks containing supplies from Boston arrive in Houston for flood victims

HOUSTON (WHDH) - The people of Boston did their part to help those victimized by Hurricane Harvey, and that show of support arrived in a big way.

Nine semi-trucks containing supplies collected from the Boston area arrived in Houston Sunday. Items will be handed out to storm victims in the city starting today.

Volunteers from Massachusetts are also in Houston to help out.

“We hope that this somehow helps out down here in some small way,” said one volunteer. “And to coin a Boston phrase from the bombings, Boston Strong, we hope that you can be Texas Strong.”

Supplies included items such as diapers and baby wipes that were collected throughout the Boston area last week.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also announced there will be a unity concert for Texas on Satuday, Sept. 9. The concert will take place at City Hall Plaza at 7 p.m. and will feature Boston’s own Bell Biv Devoe.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted for the Houston Independent School District.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)