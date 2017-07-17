WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has made seven visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and in September the public might get a look at who else was there with him.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says the Department of Homeland Security agreed to hand over records of visitors to the property by Sept. 8. The liberal-funded group sued DHS for information about visitors to Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower in New York and the White House.

Homeland Security oversees the Secret Service, the agency charged with protecting the president. In response to a CREW lawsuit, DHS says it has no records about Trump Tower. CREW officials say they have no idea what kind of information DHS will share about Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump administration doesn’t release names of White House visitors.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)