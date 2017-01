WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Trump and his family arrived at an interfaith prayer service around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

His children and grandchildren were present as well as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife.

This is the 58th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.

The service is expected to last a little more than an hour.

