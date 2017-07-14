Trump arrives for Bastille Day celebration

PARIS (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in central Paris to participate in Bastille Day celebrations.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted at the Place de la Concorde by Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron arrived minutes later after being delivered via an open-air, military vehicle and reviewing the troops. Macron invited Trump to be the guest of honor at Friday’s celebration, which also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

Trump is scheduled to return to the U.S. after the military parade and fireworks display marking the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution.

