NEW YORK (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the vehicle that drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center and struck several people.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and “will be continually updated as more details are known.”

Sanders says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and at least nine people were injured when a rented van struck them on Tuesday.

