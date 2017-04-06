Trump calls on all nations to end Syria carnage

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on “all civilized nations” to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria.

Trump gave a brief statement Thursday shortly after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Trump says “peace and harmony will prevail” so long as the U.S. continues to stand for justice.

