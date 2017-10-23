Trump creates petition to stand for national anthem

(WHDH) – President Trump has launched a petition to stand for the national anthem, Fox News reports.

The president has publicly called out NFL players for refusing to stand for the anthem as they protest racial injustice.

After Trump called for protesting players to be fired, players across the NFL doubled down by kneeling, locking arms, or sitting during the anthem.

Trump said the players’ actions were “disgraceful,” saying that kneeling during the anthem was “total disrespect for our great country.

Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

After meeting with team owners, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he believes “everyone should stand for the national anthem.” However, he said the league will not change its policy to require players to stand.

Trump’s petition is paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and is on the Republican National Committee’s website.

