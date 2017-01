WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The new first family was busy on social media on Friday.

President Trump is typically the one tweeting all day, but on Inauguration Day, his kids took to social media.

It doesn't get any more surreal than this for me. Just an incredible experience and honor to be there. #maga #trump pic.twitter.com/l8h8N16XsM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2017

Standing here, the magnitude of this day, and the new job ahead, really hits home! #TheCapitol #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/sBhUFkXpOP — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 20, 2017

Such an incredible moment! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j9yxvyAGxa — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 20, 2017

