Trump greets children of White House reporters during Halloween event

President Trump handed out candy Friday to children of White House reporters in the Oval Office.

“Well, you have no weight problems. That’s the good news, right?” Trump said as he handed out Hershey Kisses to one child during a Halloween event.

Trump asked another child how she was treated by the press, saying “I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world.”

Trump also said he couldn’t “believe the media produced such beautiful children.”

