Trump Halloween decoration sparks controversy at Gloucester elementary school

GLOUCESTER (WHDH) - A Halloween decoration featuring a tombstone with the name Don Trump on it quickly drew the attention of officials at an elementary school in Gloucester last week, leaving some in the community outraged.

The tombstone was one of several on a game brought in by a parent for a party at West Parish Elementary on Friday. The other tombstones had joke names, like Seymour Butts, Your Name Here and Gull E. Bull on them.

The school’s principal immediately apologized for the incident, calling it disrespectful, but many say the decoration did not belong in the school.

“It’s so clearly inappropriate in an elementary school setting to be putting forth a political agenda.” one woman told 7News.

In a letter to parents Sunday, principal Telena Imel wrote that the game was intended to be humorous but “inappropriately brought a political agenda into what was designed to be a fun family affair.”

The game in question required students to knock down the different tombstones.

Parents say they are bothered by the fact that the ill-advised decision overshadowed what typically is a fun a event at the school.

