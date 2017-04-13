Trump, in fresh warning: North Korea ‘will be taken care of’

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is sending North Korea a fresh warning, calling it a “problem” country that “will be taken care of.”

Trump commented on North Korea after he was asked about the U.S. military’s decision to drop the largest non-nuclear weapon it has ever used in combat on an area of eastern Afghanistan.

Asked whether dropping the bomb sends a message to North Korea as it continues to pursue nuclear and other weapons, Trump said it makes no difference.

Said Trump: “North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of.”

Trump wants China to help contain North Korea, but in recent weeks he has signaled a willingness to handle the issue alone.

Trump and China’s president discussed North Korea at a meeting last week in Florida.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus