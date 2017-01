WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The President-elect met with the CEO of Lockheed Martin on Friday hoping to close a deal on military jets.

Lockheed Martin said it is close to lowering the cost of the fighter jets.

This comes after the President-elect tweeted that he was asking rival company Boeing whether it could offer a cheaper alternative.

