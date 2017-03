WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Trump, ready to repeal internet privacy protections that were put in place under the Obama administration.

The Senate voted to undo the protections last week and now the bill heads to the President’s desk.

The rules would have required internet service providers to get your permission before sharing your data.

