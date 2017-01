WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump has named Thomas Homan the new Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The move comes after Trump fired Acting Director Daniel Ragsdale.

Homan served as the agency’s Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal since 2013.

