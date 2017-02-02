Trump opens up about relationship with Brady, Belichick, Kraft

BOSTON (WHDH) — It’s widely known that President Donald Trump is a big fan of the New England Patriots.

Over the course of his campaign, he referenced his friendship with marquee members of the franchise on many occasions. And most recently he wished the Patriots luck in the middle of his pre-inauguration speech.

In a recent interview with New York Times Magazine, the president elaborated on his relationship with quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Trump explained that he was “disgusted” by the “ridiculous” treatment of his “good friend” Brady after the NFL said it determined the Patriots intentionally underinflated footballs two years ago.

“He calls me Mr. Trump, which he shouldn’t, because we play golf all the time. He says: ‘Mr.Trump – Donald,’ he doesn’t event know what the [expletive] to call me. He’s a friend of mine,” Trump said of his friendship with Brady.

Trump also described a recent meeting with Belichick while at a Patriots game last season.

“(Belichick) hugs me, and he kisses me, and he said: ‘I love you. You’re the greatest.'” “He just feels warmly toward me, Belichick does,” Trump said.

Trump told the magazine that he advised Kraft during the Deflategate saga, telling him not to accept Roger Goodell’s punishments. Trump also described the commissioner as “a weak guy” and a “dope.”

“You know, Bob Kraft is also one of my best friends,” Trump said.

