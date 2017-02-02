Trump: Pray for Schwarzenegger, Apprentice ratings

WASHINGTON (WHDH) – President Trump started his speech at Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, a high-profile event bringing together faith leaders, politicians and dignitaries, by telling people to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger and the ratings of “The Apprentice.”

Trump was the longtime host of the hit reality television show, which has cranked out 15 seasons.

The show has since dipped with Trump leaving to take up the presidency. Schwarzenegger was selected to replace him, but Trump said the show is need of spiritual assistance.

“They hired a big, big movie star to take my place and we all know how that turned out,” Trump said. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster.”

Trump solicited a laugh from the many who attended his speech when he asked for their prayers.

“I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings,” Trump said.

In a video posted on Twitter, Schwarzenegger responded to Trump’s joke.

“Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV because you’re such an expert at ratings, and I take over your job and people can finally sleep comfortably again?”

