Trump quoted as asking ‘Why allow immigrants from s—hole countries?’

WASHINGTON (AP/WHDH) — President Donald Trump reportedly used a vulgar term to describe immigrants from Haiti and African countries during a meeting on immigration reform and many are now demanding he apologize.

According to the Washington Post, Trump became frustrated during a bipartisan meeting on immigration reform. When senators spoke of restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti and African countries, Trump was quoted as saying, “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?”

White House spokesman Raj Shah defended Trump without directly addressing the term, saying, “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”

Others, including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, spoke out against the quote.

Trump’s comments are “unkind, divisive, elitist, and fly in the face of our nation’s values. This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation,” said Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah), whose parents came to America from Haiti.

“It appears as if the color of money isn’t the only color @realDonaldTrump cares about. These are words of hate and we must condemn them on many sides,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) tweeted.

Some lawmakers believe the president’s most recent comments may have made a deal on immigration nearly impossible but the White House remains optimistic.

