Trump revives ‘Pocahontas’ insult

ATLANTA (AP) – President Donald Trump is reviving what has been called a racist insult against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He’s calling her “Pocahontas.”

That’s a reference to claims she made about being part Native American.

Trump is speaking at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Atlanta on his 99th day in office.

He’d been talking about having the group’s support if he decides to run for a second term.

He says he has “a feeling that in the next election you’re going to be swamped with candidates,” adding: “It may be Pocahontas, remember that.”

He’s also reassuring members that he’s fight for them, saying: “you came through for me, and I am going to come through for you.”

