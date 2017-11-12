MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll be delivering a “major statement” Wednesday when he’s back in Washington to discuss what he’s accomplished on his big Asia trip.

Trump says during a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Malcolm Turnbull, the prime minister of Australia that “it will be a very complete statement as to trade, as to North Korea, as to a lot of other things.”

He says, “We’ve made some very big steps with regard to trade–far bigger than anything you know,” in addition to business deals forged between U.S. and foreign companies.

“Except us,” Turnbull chimed in.

Trump says the three leaders will be talking about North Korea, trade and other subjects.

He says he’ll wait to Wednesday to give the reporters traveling with him time to sleep.

Trump will also be having an informal dinner later Monday with Turnbull.

