Trump says North Korea must stop ‘behaving badly’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – U.S. President Donald Trump says North Korea “is behaving badly and it’s got to stop.”

Trump says military action is an option against a nuclear-armed North Korea, but “nothing is inevitable.”

He says he would prefer not to go the military route, but he says it could happen – and if it did, it would be “a very sad day for North Korea.”

Trump was speaking at a White House news conference after meeting the leader of Kuwait.

Over the weekend, North Korea conducted its strongest nuclear test explosion yet, deepening concerns about advance in its weapons development.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)