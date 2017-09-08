MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “prepared at the highest level” to deal with Hurricane Irma.

Trump spoke briefly to reporters Friday before boarding Marine One to travel to Camp David for the weekend. He told reporters, “Hopefully everything will go well.”

After struggling to hear the shouted questions from reporters, he says that while the storm is “a really bad one,” the U.S. is prepared for the dangerous major hurricane heading toward Florida.

Trump received a briefing on Irma earlier in the day. He is spending the weekend at the government-owned mountain retreat in Maryland where he’ll monitor the storm and hold a Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

