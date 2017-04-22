NASA plans to celebrate a record breaking day on Monday when Commander Peggy Whitson will break the U.S. record for most cumulative days in space.

She is currently doing her third long-duration stint on the International Space Station. Whitson is the only woman to service as station commander twice.

President Trump and daughter Ivanka are expected to make the Earth to space congratulatory call on Monday.

