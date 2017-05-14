NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London is welcoming Republican President Donald Trump this week to deliver a commencement address.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the invitation-only graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies.

Cadets at the academy pursue a four-year program for a bachelor of science degree. They pay no tuition and are required to serve in the Coast Guard for five years following graduation.

