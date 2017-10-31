NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing his administration’s “full support” to New York City’s police department in the wake of what he’s calling a “cowardly” terrorist attack.

A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center Tuesday, killing at least eight.

Trump says in a statement that, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families.”

Trump is also expressing thanks to the first responders “who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack.” He says, “These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage.”

Trump’s statement comes after a series of tweets in which he declared “Enough!” and suggested the Islamic State group might be involved.

