Truro family removes Jeep buried under sand dune for 40 years

TRURO, MA (WHDH) - A family in Truro removed their Jeep Friday from a sand dune that it had been buried inside since the 1970s.

The man who removed the Jeep said over the past 40 to 50 years, sand kept blowing into the garage the Jeep was kept in. The top of the garage eventually rotted and the weight of the sand made it collapse, burying the Jeep in the dune.

The family who owns the property said they have wanted to dig the Jeer out for years. However, the town would not let them move the sand at the risk of damaging the dune system. Recently, town officials changed their mind and allowed them to remove the Jeep.

Most the old, rusted Jeep will be scrapped but the owner said he is keeping the hubcaps.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)