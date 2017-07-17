Trustees approve 3 percent tuition increase at UMass

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — University of Massachusetts undergraduates will pay an average of $416 more for in-state tuition in the fall.

The five-campus system’s trustees Monday approved a roughly 3 percent increase that will bump the average in-state undergraduate tuition at the Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell campuses to $14,253 for the 2017-18 academic year.

The increase was in line with what system President Marty Meehan had predicted before the meeting.

Meehan says the increase is necessary to maintain quality at a time of rising costs and a marginal increase in state support. He says the system will continue to institute cost-savings measures.

The state appropriated $513.5 million for the system for the fiscal year that started July 1, a 1 percent increase over the previous year but about $25 million less than requested.

