TSA accidentally okay’s marijuana on flights

A big mistake, as the TSA accidentally told travelers that they can bring marijuana on flights.

The TSA’s website accidentally posted a couple of green ‘yes’s’ next to medical marijuana in their ‘what can I bring?’ section.

They quickly corrected it and changed that part to two red ‘no’s.’

They said in a statement that it was just an error and bringing pot on a plane violates a federal law.

