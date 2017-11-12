The TSA in Orlando released surveillance video of an agent moving a smoking bag containing an explosive battery.

Ricardo Perez, a U.S. Army veteran, showed his bravery on Veterans Day when he grabbed the bag and ran it to an area where the explosion would not hurt anyone.

Officials say the bag made loud noises that sounded like gunshots.

The incident caused some flight delays. No one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)