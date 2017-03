The TSA is starting a new, more rigorous pat down process at U.S. airports.

The agency said the new pat down does not involve checking any new body parts.

The new pat downs come from a 2015 study that showed TSA agents missed various weapons during pat downs.

All officers were trained and must show proficiency before working with the public.

