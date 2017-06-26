TSA workers find 20-pound lobster in luggage at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA workers find all sorts of things in luggage that aren’t supposed to be there, but a recent find is among one of the more bizarre.

According to TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy, a worker found a lobster weighing in at more than 20 pounds.

McCarthy said the item was found in a customer’s checked baggage at Logan Airport in Boston.

A TSA worker posed with the giant crustacean.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)