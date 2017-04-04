Tuesday is free cone day at Ben & Jerry’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday, April 4, marks free cone day Ben & Jerry’s!

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops across the world will offer free frozen treats to customers from noon to 8 p.m.

The company says the day is a way to thank customers. The tradition started 38 years ago on May 5, 1979.

Three new flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream were unveiled earlier this year.

There are nine Ben & Jerry’s locations in Massachusetts, including Boston, Braintree and Revere. To view a full list, click here.

The rules of #FreeConeDay are simple. You show up, you get a free cone. Find a Scoop Shop: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/XU3FGOKXrw — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 4, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)