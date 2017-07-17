Tufts Medical Center nurses allowed back to work after lockout

BOSTON (WHDH) - The nearly 1,200 nurses locked out of Boston’s Tufts Medical Center have been allowed back to work after five days off the job.

The hospital had blocked the nurses from returning to work following their initial 24-hour strike last week after, hospital officials said they would honor contracts given to 325 replacement nurses.

RELATED: Tufts Medical Center nurses locked out after 1-day strike ends

Nurses picketed for days outside of the medical center after talks about staffing levels, pay and retirement benefits failed.

A security team was outside the hospital Monday, hugging and welcoming the nurses back in around 7 a.m.

The nurses went on strike Wednesday after 15 months of negotiations between the hospital and the nursing union broke down.

The strike marked the largest for nurses in Boston in 30 years.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)