Tufts Medical Center nurses picket for $96,000,000 pension savings check

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center nurses continued picketing today in hopes of receiving a $96,000,000 pension savings check to fund patient care and contract proposals.

Tufts Medical officials made it clear they are uninterested in the proposal.

The nurses are locked out of the hospital and can begin working again on Monday.

Hundreds of replacement nurses are seeing patients now.

