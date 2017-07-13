Tufts nurses strike to end Thursday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - From early in the morning on Wednesday to late at night, 1,200 Tufts Medical Center nurses walked around the hospital, striking in solidarity.

“As soon as I graduated college I came here,” said nurse Kathleen Glass, “and this has been it and I want to retire here.”

Kathleen Glass has worked as a nurse at Tufts for 28 years and she says walking the picket line was a difficult decision.

“It’s just hard. I work in the NICU so we have to leave our babies,” said Glass. “Some of them have been in there 100 plus days and we’ve taken care of them from day 1, when they were born.”

But after 15 months of negotiating, the nurses union and the hospital couldn’t see eye to eye on staffing levels, pay and pensions. So, for the first time in 30 years, Boston nurses went on strike.

Mayor Marty Walsh said there has got to be a better way.

“Lock themselves in a room for the next 24, 48 hours, don’t come out of it and come up with an agreement,” said Mayor Walsh.

Tufts brought in 325 replacement nurses to keep the day to day needs of the hospital going.

“Everybody is on point, everyone is here and everyone is focused completely on what we do everyday,”said Tufts Medical Center President, Doctor Michael Wagner, “which is to take care of out patients in the most compassionate way.”

In the meantime, Glass says this is about safety for patients and nurses.

“We’re not doing this to be greedy because we want more money because it’s not about the money at all,” said Glass. “We stay here because we’re all family. We’re all family here and we worked together for so long. It’s really hard.”

Tufts said nurses can come back to work Monday morning once the replacement nurses contract is up. The strike nurses say if that’s the case, they will continue to picket through Monday morning.

