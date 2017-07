Davidson County, ND (WHDH) — A Tufts University professor drowned at a lake in North Carolina.

Jerry Meldon was swimming by a pier when police say his friend saw him go under.

His body was recovered 45 minutes later by divers.

Detectives say the drowning was an accident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)