MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – A Tufts University student reported an assault near campus early Sunday morning. The student said a man followed her home and inappropriately touched her before she could run inside.

Tufts students were on high alert Sunday night after receiving an email from the school about the alleged assault.

The university said the student was walking home just after midnight when a man reportedly approached her as she was unlocking her front door, grabbed her inappropriately and then took off.

Tufts recommended students take precautions like walking with friends, staying vigilant and using “SafeRides” offered by Tufts University Police.

Many students said they do feel safe overall, but with a suspect still on the loose, they said they’ll be a bit more on edge heading into winter break.

The victim said man looked young, late-teens to mid-20s. 7News spoke with the victim who said she’s OK.

The university has asked anyone with information to call Tufts Police or Somerville Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)