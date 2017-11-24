‘Turn yourself in’: Father of woman wanted in attack, robbery of elderly woman speaks out

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - The father of woman wanted in a brutal robbery that left an elderly Quincy woman with serious injuries spoke out Friday, saying it was difficult to turn his daughter in, but that it was the right decision.

“It was very heartbreaking,” Bill Brown said as he explained what it was like when he saw his daughter’s picture released by Quincy police earlier this week.

Kayla Noel-Brown is considered an accomplice to a robbery in which a man attacked 92-year-old Doris Prendiville outside her Wollaston apartment building on Sunday morning, according to police.

The attacker was caught on video pushing Prendiville, before throwing her and her walker to the ground. Prendiville suffered a broken sternum and her purse was stolen. Noel-Brown was spotted with the attacker just before the incident.

“Watching the video of the woman falling down was insane. It’s not the way she was brought up,” Brown said of his daughter.

Brown says he immediately called police and identified his daughter as the accomplice after seeing the video.

“I couldn’t live with myself knowing who did it if I didn’t come clean, even if it’s flesh and blood,” Brown said.

Police tell 7News that Brown’s daughter is a “person of interest” in the robbery.

“It brought me back to my own grandmother, who was hit over the head by someone trying to steal her pocketbook,” Brown said.

Brown wants to make it right by giving Prendiville the $30 that she had stolen, and then some.

“I want to apologize to Ms. Prendiville. I’m very, very sorry she had to endure such a horrific crime,” Brown said.

Brown says he texted his daughter urging her to turn herself in, but that he has not received a response. He hopes this message will reach her: “Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Stop the madness. Stop the destruction to not only this family, but the family of the victim.”

Predniville’s daughter says her mother is recovering and that their family is confident police will make an arrest.

Authorities have not identified the man wanted in the robbery.

