BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium said bon voyage to dozens of sea turtles rescued from Cape Cod. The endangered animals suffered from hypothermia and have been rehabbing at the aquarium.

Nearly 200 turtles have been rescued so far, officials say, and hundreds more could need help.

Volunteer pilots have taken some of the turtles to centers all over the east coast to continue their treatment.

