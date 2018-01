NEW YORK (WHDH) — TV host and Medford native Maria Menounos married her longtime boyfriend during a surprise ceremony on New Year’s Eve.

The two wed on live TV just before midnight during Fox’s broadcast.

Steve Harvey officiated the wedding.

Menounos and Kevin Undergaro dated for 20 years.

