Twin River Casino workers vote to authorize strike

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Several hundred workers at the Twin River Casino in Rhode Island have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike after their employer switched them to a more costly health care plan.

The union that represents the workers says they voted 327-5 on Wednesday to give the company until early Friday to come up with a deal. If not, the workers will walk out.

After notifying union members about a month earlier, Twin River changed health coverage to a different plan offered by the same company in January without collective bargaining. The workers union says the move violates federal fair labor practices.

Union officials have said members are paying higher deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket costs.

A spokeswoman says Twin River has been aware of the possible strike action and is prepared.

