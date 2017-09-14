Twins give birth hours apart at Cambridge hospital

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) – Just take a quick look at Rachael McGeoch and Beccy Pistone and you can tell they’re twins. But their story is one, or you might say two of a kind!

“We want[ed] to have kids at the same time,” said Pistone Thursday afternoon at Mt. Auburn Hospital. “We wanted them to be the same age and grow up together so we wanted them to be close in age. We never expected that they would be this close in age!”

Rachael and Beccy had due dates two weeks apart, but Rachael’s baby was a little bit late. She was induced at Mt. Auburn on the same day Beccy was due to give birth last month. But nothing happened right away.

“Two days went by and we were on the phone with each other saying ‘If we could just be together I know it would happen,'” Rachael said.

Beccy, nine months pregnant herself and living on Cape Cod, knew she had come up to be with her sister.

“Just knowing that she was an hour and a half away and we were going through the same thing but we were apart, it was like our bodies just stalled,” Rachael said. “Like they were waiting and were waiting for us to be together.”

So Beccy and her husband drove up to Boston. Within hours of their arrival, Rachael went into labor.

“We have her in the tub here and the midwives are working through it and Beccy’s participating and helping,” remembered Rachael’s fiance William Bubenicek. “And Beccy goes into full blown labor while she’s helping!”

Rachael gave birth to William Charles the night of August 15th. Beccy was in labor next door. Hours passed, but still no baby.

That’s when the nurses at Mt. Auburn decided to bring William into the room to give his aunt some inspiration.

“As soon as they got in there, within hours Beccy gave birth to Andi,” Bubenicek said.

Sure enough, little girl, Andy, was born just before seven o’clock the following night.

It’s been said that twins have a special bond. The story of Rachael, Beccy and their two little guys, is proof of just how deep that bond goes.”

