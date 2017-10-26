Twitter admitted to overstating user numbers since 2014

(WHDH) — Twitter has admitted to overstating the numbers of its users since 2014.

The social media site said they mistakenly included a segment of users from third-party applications.

Twitter now has 330 million users worldwide.

The company also said that for the first time in its 4 years as a publicly traded company, they may be profitable in the upcoming fourth quarter.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending