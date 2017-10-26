Twitter admitted to overstating user numbers since 2014

(WHDH) — Twitter has admitted to overstating the numbers of its users since 2014.

The social media site said they mistakenly included a segment of users from third-party applications.

Twitter now has 330 million users worldwide.

The company also said that for the first time in its 4 years as a publicly traded company, they may be profitable in the upcoming fourth quarter.

