Twitter attack follows local reporter’s comment about hoops fans

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school district superintendent has apologized after dozens of students inundated a sports reporter with vulgar and inappropriate tweets after he questioned their cheering skills at a high school basketball game.

Roger Brown, of the New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper, was covering a playoff basketball game earlier this month when he tweeted that the student body of Bedford High School would have to “raise its game” to match rival fans.

The newspaper said that sparked a torrent of tweets from Bedford students directed at Brown over several days, including some laced with profanity and a sexually explicit one directed at his mother.

Things got worse when Brown highlighted the tweets, only to have some people attack him for singling out Bedford and criticizing high school students.

