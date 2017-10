Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, said the company is outlining some new rules.

Dorsey admitted the company has not been doing enough to ensure voices are not silenced.

He said Twitter will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, harmful symbols and violet groups.

New rules will be announced within the next week, and the changes will take effect soon after.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)